In a significant development, a group of villagers from Uppaturu gram panchayat in Nellore rural mandal have TO LL IEned the YSR Congress party. The villagers made this decision in the presence of Nellore rural YCP MLA candidate Adala Prabhakar Reddy on Thursday. The villagers who joined the party include Bellamkonda Leelaiah, Bellamkonda Chenchu Krishna, Bellamkonda Vinod, Uppu Vinay, Acchi Gopi, Acchi Seenaiah, Acchi Janardhan, and several others.

During the event, MLA candidate Adala Prabhakar Reddy warmly welcomed the new members by presenting them with YCP scarves. He commended their decision to support the YSR Congress party and assured them of the party's unwavering support in the future. The event was attended by MPTC members, YSR Congress party leaders, and activists from Uppaturu village, including Onteru Dayakar, Sunkara Seenaya, Mulumudi Madhusudan Reddy, Acchi Venkatakrishna, Vallepu Gopi, and Edukondalu. Senior party leaders such as Malireddy Kotareddy, city party president Sannapureddy Penchal Reddy, and Rashtra Sevadal president Malem Sudhir Kumar Reddy were also present at the event.

The villagers' decision to join the YSR Congress party is a significant boost for the party in the region, and it is expected to strengthen the party's presence in the area. The event marks a milestone in the ongoing political activities leading up to the elections.