GRP returns lost bag with Rs 1.5 lakh to passenger

Vijayawada: Ina swift and commendable action, the Government Railway Police (GRP) here recovered a bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and clothes belonging to a passenger, who forgot it on a train.

Raghavendra Prajapati (40), a resident of Secunderabad and a paint worker by profession, was traveling on the Lingampalli Intercity Express on Friday. He boarded the train at 5:30 am in Secunderabad and alighted at Guntur Railway Station at 9:20 am. After getting off, he realised he had left his bag behind on the train.

Knowing that the next stop was Vijayawada, Prajapati immediately contacted the Vijayawada GRP police by phone. He provided the GRP with details about his bag and the train number. The police responded without delay, searching the train and successfully locating the bag. The bag contained Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, which Prajapati was carrying to pay his workers’ salaries in Guntur, along with some clothes. The bag was officially handed over to Prajapati on Friday at the Vijayawada GRP Station in the presence of Inspector of Police JV Ramana.

Prajapati expressed his sincere gratitude to the GRP for their prompt and efficient assistance.