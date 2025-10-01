GST adjustments benefit fisheries sector

Rajamahendravaram: New GST adjustments will provide significant benefits to the state’s fisheries sector, according to District Fisheries Officer N Nirmala Kumari. Speaking at a GST awareness programme organised by the Fisheries Department at Narendrapuram village on Tuesday, she detailed the advantages for the local aquaculture community. The campaign, titled ‘Super GST – Super Savings’, is designed to inform aqua farmers, fishermen, and other stakeholders about the benefits of recent GST rate reductions. Nirmala Kumari explained that the GST on key items such as marine products, processed fish, shrimp, fish oils, and organic manure has been significantly reduced from 12% to 5%. She added that this reduction also applies to aquaculture equipment, input subsidies, fishing gear, ammonia, micronutrients, and processing services. These measures are expected to lower operational costs for fish farmers and boost the sector’s overall competitiveness. She also highlighted other ways the aquaculture sector benefits from government policies.

The Andhra Pradesh government is providing a power subsidy to aqua farmers registered with APSADA at a concessional rate of Rs 1.50 per unit. An extension of this power subsidy to aqua farms located in non-aqua zones is also under consideration. This facility alone can result in an average saving of Rs 20,000 per acre for farmers. Furthermore, she noted that the Union Budget 2025-26 has reduced customs duties on shrimp feed, fish feed, and various other inputs. The awareness programme was attended by several officials and local leaders, including Assistant Director of Fisheries T Sumalatha, Fisheries Development Officers S Ganeswara Rao and M Brahmanandam, Assistant Inspector of Fisheries (Korukonda) K Harish, Narendrapuram Village Sarpanch Tangella Musalayya, Narendrapuram Fishermen’s Cooperative Society President Borra Mutyalu, and SuryaraopetaFCS President Rapaka Musalayya, along with many fish farmers and members of fishermen’s cooperative societies.