GST rally highlights savings for small vehicle owners

Ongole: A rally of small vehicles was organised as part of the ‘Super GST- Super Savings’ programme, with a slogan ‘Vikas Vishwas- Reliable Development’ highlighting significant GST reductions on vehicles under the supervision of Prakasam DTC R Suseela here on Thursday.

The rally showcased how GST on vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, motor cars, cabs, lorries, buses, and tractors, has been reduced from 28 percent to 18 percent, with additional concessions from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

The officials explained that a mini truck previously priced at Rs 9.80 lakh with Rs 2.75 lakh GST now has the tax reduced to Rs 1.40 lakh under the revised 18 per cent rate, benefiting small vehicle owners substantially. The awareness rally encouraged Prakasam district residents to purchase vehicles and take advantage of these rare concessions provided by the central and state governments.

Mayor Gangada Sujatha, RDO Kalavati, Deputy Commercial Tax Officer D Satya Prakash, motor vehicle inspection officers, office staff, dealers, auto drivers who benefited from government schemes, and traffic police personnel attended the programme.