GTS centres inaugurated

Kadapa: Kadapa city is set to become a model of cleanliness and greenery with the inauguration of micro processing centres and garbage transfer stations (GTS Centres). Deputy CM SB Amzath Basha and city Mayor K Suresh Babu have inaugurated these centres here on Thursday.

Micro Processing Centre and GTS Centre, represents a transformative approach to waste management, has been strategically divided into five zones, with a dedicated GTS centre for each. The GTS centre employs a door-to-door garbage collection system, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the city.

Deputy CM SB Amzath Basha emphasised the importance of converting waste into a valuable resource for farmers and outlined the process, stating that the collected garbage is meticulously segregated at Micro Processing Centre. Subsequently, a microbial process breaks down segregated waste, which is then converted into fertiliser. This organic fertiliser benefits local farmers, contributing to sustainable agriculture.

This initiative comes with a cost of Rs 1.5 crore for five zones. The waste, which was once directed to dump yards, will now be repurposed as useful fertiliser, aligning with evolving technology and changing times.Corporators Sheikh

Mohammad Shafi, Azmatullah Khan, Ramakrishna Reddy, Paka Suresh, Mallikarjuna, Sudarshan Reddy, Chennaiah, Narapareddy Subbareddy, Jayachandra Reddy, officials and others were present.