GTS focuses on applying tech in health, agri sectors

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on how advanced technology could be incorporated in the fields of health, technology, food processing, agriculture, IT, pharma, finance and other areas, a two-day Global Tech Summit (GTS) started on a grand note in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajanna Dora Peedika, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Health Minister V Rajini, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, Andhra University Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy, among others inaugurated the summit formally at VMRDA Children's Arena. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said many tribal businesses struggle due to stiff competition from their urban counterparts because they lack resources to market their products effectively.

However, there is an opportunity for rural businesses to leverage the power of e-commerce to market their products online in a robust manner, he said, appealing to the people to utilize the products of Girijan Cooperative Corporation and enhance the livelihood of tribals.

Addressing the gathering, Health Minister Vidadala Rajini mentioned that digital technology has transformed the way people live, work, and learn. "And now, it is transforming healthcare and medical education as well. One of the most significant benefits of digital health is the ability to provide personalised treatment and remote care to patients. This includes telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and virtual consultations. Patients can now receive medical advice online," the minister said.

Highlighting the growing significance of Visakhapatnam, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said Vizag is poised to become a global IT destination. "That is the reason why the government of AP is set to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the state as it has the entire necessary infrastructure," the IT Minister reiterated.

Ada Dyndo, CEO of European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC), said EBTC is focusing on promoting cooperation and partnerships between Europe and India in the fields of sustainable development, technology transfer and innovation.

A memorandum of understanding was exchanged between National Research Development Corporation and EBTC on the occasion.

The summit brought global leaders from 25 countries together to discuss the latest trends and advancements, mentioned CEO of Pulsus Group and co-convener of the GTS Srinubabu Gedela.

Representatives from Indian Pharmaceutical Association, British High Commission, Central Drug Control Organisation, STPI participated in the summit that will conclude on Friday.