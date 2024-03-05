Guddampally Venu Reddy Participates in YSR Asara Varotsavalu Grant Program in Hindupuram

In a recent event held at the RMS function hall, YSRCP leader Guddampally Venu Reddy participated as the chief guest in the 4th installment of the YSR Asara Varotsavalu grant program for women's groups in relation to Hindupuram rural mandal.

During the event, Venu Reddy highlighted the successful implementation of the Y.S.R. Rs.6.32 crores deposited in the accounts of 890 Self Help Societies through the Asara Scheme. He praised Chief Minister Jagananna for fulfilling his promise to Akkachellemmas in four installments as promised in the 2019 elections.

Venu Reddy emphasized the importance of Jagananna's presence for the continuation of various schemes and urged women to vote in the upcoming elections to ensure the success of YSRCP candidates like T N Deepika and Boya Santhamma.

Furthermore, a mega check for YSR support of Rs.6.32 crore was released during the event, which was sanctioned to 890 elder sisters in the mandal. Additionally, a check of Rs 6 lakh 30 thousand was handed over to Rajamohana Krishna, son of YSRCP activist Gangappa, for his treatment after a road accident.

The event was attended by mandal officers, public representatives, YSRCP senior leaders, activists, members of women's associations, and women from the community. The program aimed to empower women and provide them with financial assistance through the Asara Scheme.