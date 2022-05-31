Gudivada Amarnath briefs on Davos tour, says AP to stand inspiration in Green Energy

Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said the investment opportunities in AP were explained at the Davos conference. He said he had discussed the matter with representatives of several organizations. He told a news conference on Tuesday that he had a special meeting with startup companies.

He said that under the auspices CM YS Jagan, the government has focused on the progress of the state at conference. The minister said a pavilion had been set up for the five-day conference.

The Minister said that special focus was being placed on Green‌ Energy. "We are making AP an ideal for the country in Green‌ Energy; AP is going to be a role mod when it comes to green energy," minister said.

He said there were opportunities in AP to generate 30,000 MW of electricity. Minister Amarnath revealed that MoUs have been signed with various companies for the investment in Andhra Pradesh.