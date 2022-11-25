Gudivada Amarnath lays foundation for expansion of Kakinada Anchorage Port

Andhra Pradesh State IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Friday laid the foundation stone for the development and infrastructure expansion of Kakinada Anchorage Port, which has been sanctioned with Rs.91 crores under the Sagaramala program to increase the annual capacity of cargo exports to 3 million tonnes.



Ministers Raja, Venugopalakrishna, MP Geetha, MLAs Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, Kurasala Kannababu and others participated in this programme.

As part of this, two mechanical cargo handling wharfs, construction of five additional loading points in the new port area, development of port annexes, internal roads, repairs of commercial canal grooves, revetments, commercial and approach canal dredging will be undertaken.

The state government has entered into an agreement with Hyderabad-based Vishwasamudra Holdings to carry out these works. These works will be completed within a year.