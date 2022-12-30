Guilty in sexual offences cannot escape law: SP

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam district SP Malika Garg warned that people, who commit sexual offences against children and women, cannot escape from the law, and they would receive severe punishment. She appreciated the police personnel and court monitoring staff on Thursday, for their efforts in convicting an accused in a POCSO case, with life imprisonment until death.

With an aim to reduce sexual offences against children and women, the district SP formed a special monitoring team on POCSO cases, for monitoring the investigation, arrest of the accused and court trial in each case registered on a daily basis and giving appropriate suggestions and advice to the authorities from time to time. As a result, perpetrators of sexual assaults on children are sentenced to harsher punishments.

A POCSO case was registered on March 5, 2022, as 38/2022 at Pullala Cheruvu police station under sections 363, 376(2)(J), 376(A B) IPC sec 6 r/w 5(M) of POCSO Act, in which a 10-year-old mentally retorted girl was raped by a 60-year-old, Jammalamudi Pedda Guravaiah.

Markapuram DSP M Kishore Kumar initiated a thorough investigation, arrested the accused and filed charge sheet in the court. POCSO special public prosecutor Rameshwara Reddy made the arguments while the police staff under the guidance of SP Malika Garg produced sufficient evidence. The district's second additional judge Somasekhar convicted Guravaiah and sentenced him to life imprisonment until death, and a fine of Rs 3,000.

The SP especially appreciated Markapuram DSP M Kishore Kumar and the officers, staff and court liaison staff who assisted in the above case by working actively during the court trial monitoring in punishing the offender.