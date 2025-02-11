Gunadala Mary Matha festivities draw the devout

Vijayawada: Gunadala Mary Matha festivities continued on the second day on Monday at the Gunadala shrine. A large number of devotees from AP and other states visited the shrine and offered special prayers. Khammam Catholic Bishop Sagili Prakash attended as the chief guest on the second day. Vijayawada Catholic Diocese Bishop Most Rev Telagatoti Joseph Raja Rao, Monsignor Fr Muvvala Prasad, Fr M Gabriel, Rector Fr Yelati William Jayaraju and other clergy performed “Samishti Divya Pooja Bali” (Holy Mass) on Monday.

Bishop Sagili Prakash said the devotees have been visiting the Gunadala shrine for Mary Matha festivities for 101 years and their wishes are getting fulfilled.

Vijayawada Catholic diocese Bishop Telagatoti Rajarao and others felicitated the chief guest the Khammam Bishop S Prakash. Cultural programmes performed at the Bishop Grassy high school mesmerized the visiting devotees. The second day of the celebrations featured several mesmerising cultural programmes.