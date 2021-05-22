Gundepalli sets example to State as Covid-free village

Eluru: Gundepalli villagers of Nallajarla mandal in West Godavari district are living without any fear of Covid-19 due to the collective efforts of the villagers, including children, to make it a corona-free village. Even in the second wave of pandemic, the village with more than 330 families and population of about 1300, has not registered a single case and set a perfect example to other villages in the district on how to fight Covid and prevent the entry of virus into the village.

Gundepalli Sarpanch KNVV Prasad told The Hans India that the village has two entry points and a strict vigil was maintained on the two roads to check the entry of other villagers and strangers into the village. He said Asha workers, Anganwadi staff and volunteers have continuously kept a vigil from morning to evening. He said all villagers always used masks when they come out of their homes and they cultivated the habit of using sanitisers. He said cleaning of drinking water tanks, spraying bleaching powder, creating awareness are the regular activities in the village.

Village secretary Banotu Venkateswarlu said he has been creating awareness among the villagers since the start of Covid in 2020. He said" "I created a WhatsApp group and added most of the villagers and creating awareness on the Covid protocol, problems of the patients infected with Covid, precautions to be taken to check virus, and safety measures to be followed.He said the villagers avoided marriages and other functions for more than a year and not going to other places to attend any functions. He said only 10 members, including the bride and bridegroom and parents, are permitted for marriages in the village. The village secretary said he had distributed cloth masks to the villagers and go around the village four times a day to check sanitation and to notice unmasked villagers.

The Panchayat Raj Commissioner during the video conference with the officials praised Gundepalli villagers for getting reputation as a Covid-free village. Over 20,000 Covid cases are reported every day in the State and people are living with fear of Covid infection. The villagers besides attending to their farm works are attending to NREGS works also. But, using mask is mandatory for all, said Sarpanch Vara Prasad. He hoped that the village will maintain its reputation of Covid-free village in future and hoped all villagers must stick to Covid protocols till the pandemic ends.

