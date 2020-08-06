Guntur: 15 government employees test coronavirus positive

Guntur: As many as 15 government employees were tested positive for Covid-19 during tests conducted on 59 government employees at a camp organised by the AP NGOs Association in Guntur on Tuesday.



They conducted the camp for government employees. Every week they will conduct Covid-19 tests on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The government employees may contact AP NGOs association district secretary G Srinivasa Rao cell No 8008578011 and register their names along with their cell no, Aadhaar card no and other details. Srinivasa Rao urged the government employees to avail the facility provided by the APNGOs association. He thanked joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar for providing the opportunity.