Guntur: 2-day health checkup held for government employees

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopal Reddy said that during the last two days the doctors have conducted 8,056 medical tests on 1,200 government employees and outsourcing employees at the health check programme conducted at the Collectorate in Guntur city.

He visited the health checkup programme on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that the doctors conducted blood tests, urine tests, ECG, eco tests, eye tests, ENT, dental and mammogram tests on the employees and gave medical test reports with prescriptions to the employees, who attended for medical tests on Saturday in the two-day health programme.

Venugopal Reddy stated that the employees are neglecting their health problems as a result their family members are facing problems. Taking this into consideration, he said that they have set up a two-day health checkup for the employees and urged the employees to follow medical prescriptions and use medicines.

AP Revenue Services State president Bopparaju Venkateswarulu said Collector

M Venugopal Reddy is conducting a special grievance programme to solve the problems of the employees besides conducting the health checkup.