Guntur: 3 held for theft; 2 autos, 8 motorcycles seized

Guntur: Urban police arrested three persons on charges of theft and seized two autorickshaws, eight motorcycles and Rs16,000 in cash from their possession.

According to Guntur urban SP RNAmmi Reddy, based on the information they arrested accused GYesu Babu, GoddaRaja Kumar, Chitala Durga Prasad.

Police officials said that they have stepped up vigilance in Guntur city.

He urged the people in Guntur city to give information to SHO 8688831336 or dial 100 or crime staffer 1090. If the people have any information relating to ganja and banned gutka or anti-social elements,they may inform to 8688831568 through WhatsApp or messages or send documents.

Ammi Reddy informed that senders' details will be kept secret.