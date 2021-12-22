Guntur: 320 disabled attend job mela

Guntur: Stating that differently abled will achieve anything, if encouraged, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha stressed on the need to encourage them. She inaugurated a job mela conducted by Samardhanam Divyangula Samstha at a high school in Pattabhipuram here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister appreciated the Samardhanam Divyangula Samstha for conducting the job mela for specially challenged. Over 320 differently abled candidates participated in the mela.

GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha, Handicapped Corporation Chairman Muntaj, Social Welfare Deputy Director Madhusudhan Rao, Samardhanam Divyangula Samstha State president Rama Krishna Paramahamsa, Trust regional manager PVK Srinivas, Hindu College president Gabbita Sivaram and others were present on the occasion.