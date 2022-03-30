  • Menu
Guntur: 519th vardhanti of Annamayya observed

An artist performing dance at a programme on the death anniversary of Sri Tallapaka Annamacharyulu at Annamayya Kala Vedika, Brindavan Gardens in Guntur on Wednesday
An artist performing dance at a programme on the death anniversary of Sri Tallapaka Annamacharyulu at Annamayya Kala Vedika, Brindavan Gardens in Guntur on Wednesday

Highlights

KRKM Memorial Academy of Fine Arts organised 519th death anniversary of Sri Tallapaka Annamacharyulu at Annamayya Kala Vedika, Brindavan Gardens here on Wednesday.

Guntur: KRKM Memorial Academy of Fine Arts organised 519th death anniversary of Sri Tallapaka Annamacharyulu at Annamayya Kala Vedika, Brindavan Gardens here on Wednesday.

Disciples of Koka Vijayalakshmi - M Satya Pranavi, B Amara Deepika, M Dhatri, Ch Akshaya, Ch Anu Deepthi and P Lakshmi Saranya – presented classical dance items, which received appreciation from audience.

P Supriya, disciple of Kaja Venkata Subramanyam, has performed dance for two Annamacharya keerthanalu. Navya Deepika, P Harshini, K Lakshmi Sevyita, Y Karthika, S Ipita, Sai, J Taswika, disciples of T Ravi of Hyderabad have presented dance for several keerthanas.

Later, Chittipotu Mastanayya, Vasireddy Vidyasagar, Damacharla Srinivasa Rao and MA Padmavathi Devi appreciated the artistes. Koka Vijaya Lakshmi and Kaja Venkata Subramanyam supervised the event.

