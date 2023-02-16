Guntur: 5.61 lakh jobs created in MSMEs, says Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy

Guntur: Rajya Sabha Member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy on Wednesday released data on the achievements of YSRCP under MSME sector. Reiterating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has delivered his promise, he revealed that 5,61,235 jobs have been generated in MSME sector in the last three-and-a-half years in the State.

Addressing a press conference in Guntur on Wednesday, he said that under Jagan's leadership, the State has achieved yet another milestone and has become a leader in industrial growth.

He said there has been a 60 per cent increase in the number of MSME units and 38 per cent rise in job creation in just three-and-a-half years.

Rami Reddy said that the government is sanctioning subsidies and assistance to MSMEs in the State through schemes such as MSME Restart, YSR Jagananna Badugu Vikasam, Dr YSR

Navodayam, YSR Cheyutha and YSR Aasara. With these initiatives MSMEs have been able to prosper.

He said IT companies including Infosys, HCL, TechnoTask, iGen American Softwares, Techbull, Complex Systems have been set up in Visakhapatnam and in Tier-II cities of the State.