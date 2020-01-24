Guntur Acharya Nagarjuna University students take out a rally on National Girl Child Day

Guntur: Acharya Nagarjuna University students on Friday took out a rally on the university premises on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.



Holding placards, they participated in the rally.

ANU Vice-Chancellor Prof P Rajaksehar led the rally.

Speaking on this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajasekhar stressed on need to save the girl child and educate girls. Girls should be encouraged to pursue higher studies and sports and make them excel in them as they were having the potential to do so.

He advised the parents not to consider daughters as liabilities and instead, they should be treated as assets along with boys. If given an opportunity, they could also achieve great things in life, he added.

Prof Rajasekhar listed out the steps taken by the State government to check atrocities on women and children.

He felt there was a need to create awareness on Disha Act so that sexual assaults on women and girls could be prevented.

Anti-social elements in society would be scared to attack women if they had any awareness on the Disha Act. It could help in reducing crimes against women, he added.