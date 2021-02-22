Guntur : Amul Dairy to collect milk from March 1

Guntur : Joint Collector AS Dinesh Kumar said that Amul Dairy will collect milk in 42 villages in Guntur division and 66 villages in Narasaraopet revenue division from March 1 in the district.

Speaking at a meeting here on Monday, he explained how dairy farmers will be benefited. He directed the officials to collect milk from the farmers and added that they have selected 108 villages in the district for milk procurement.

He directed the officials to set up milk collection centres at Rythu Bharosa Centres by February-end.

He said that Amul Dairy will pay better price to the milk producers comparing with other dairies and added that the State government had already entered into a MoU with the Amul Dairy to this effect. He directed the officials to create awareness among the farmers.

Guntur revenue divisional officer Bhaskara Reddy,Dairy Development general manager Praveena, district cooperative officer Raja Sekhar, AP Amul core team members were present.