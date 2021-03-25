Guntur: Awareness rally on TB flagged off

Guntur: Joint collector P Prasanti said that 40 million people in the country are suffering from tuberculosis (TB) and urged the patients not to neglect the disease. She suggested the patients to undergo tests and meet the doctor for treatment.

Addressing a meeting held at GGH to create awareness on TB on the occasion of World TB Day on Wednesday, she said that if the TB patient will take treatment, he or she will recover. She said that TB is curable.

Tests will be conducted at any primary health centre and suggested the patients suffering from TB take nutritious food and not neglect it. District additional DMHO Dr Jayasimha said that the government decided to check the TB by 2025.

GGH deputy superintendent Dr Nageswaramma urged the patients from TB symptoms undergo for TB tests and use medicines. District TB officer Dr Raghu stressed on need to create awareness on TB among people. District additional DMHO Dr Subba Rao, DMHO Dr Yasmin were present. Earlier, P Prasanti flagged off the rally on the occasion of World TB Day at programme held at DMHO office.