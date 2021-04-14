Guntur: Bed capacity in Covid hospitals increased to 2k

Guntur: As there is severe spike in coronavirus cases, the district administration has increased bed capacity in the Covid-19 hospitals in the districts. According to official sources, 300 bed capacity in NRI General Hospital increased to 750. Similarly, bed capacity in Katuri Medical College hospital has been increased to 600 from 249. In GGH, Guntur city 245 bed capacity is increased to 600. Thirty bed capacity is increased to 50 in Manipal Hospital at Tadepalli. Similarly, sixteen bed capacity is increased to 30 at AIIMS Hospital at Mangalagiri.

The district administration has taken steps to provide treatment to the Covid-19 infected patients in some of the Aarogyasri scheme-implementing hospitals and some private hospitals. As many as 434 new covid-19 cases were reported in Guntur district during the last 24-hours on Wednesday.

District collector Vivek Yadav and Tenali sub-collector Mayur Ashok visited Salapadu village secretariat at Chebrolu mandal, Mamillapalli village secretariat under Ponnur mandal, vaccination centre set up in Bapatla municipality on Wednesday. They examined vaccination process and interacted with the people who are under observation after taking the jab. He interacted with 95-years old man at Salapadu village secretariat and inquired on his health condition.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Yadav directed the officials to speed up registration process for vaccination and keep 45-minutes in observation after administering vaccination. He instructed the officials to provide drinking water facility at vaccination centres. He said that they have attached 195 primary health centres to the village secretariats to administer Covid-19 vaccination and added that they have sent Covid-19 vaccination to all the primary health centres in the district. He said they have fixed the target to administer vaccine to five hundred people per day at each PHC. He urged people above 45-years of age to get vaccinated immediately to check spread of Covid-19 cases in the district. He said that in urban areas municipal commissioners, tahsildars are supervising the 'Tika Ustav'. He urged the people to wear masks and maintain physical distance though they got vaccination.

Meanwhile, mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu, MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, GMC commissioner Challa Anuradha on Wednesday visited ward secretariat no 56 in Guntur city and examined vaccination process. Speaking on the occasion, Kavati Manohar Naidu said that everyone should take precautions as Covid-19 cases are increasing in the district. He suggested to wash hands frequently.