Guntur: Bindu Madhav Garikipati takes charge as SEB JD

Guntur: Bindu Madhav Garikipati took over charge as joint director of SEB Guntur rural district at DPO here on Wednesday. As soon as he assumed charge, he met the Guntur rural SP, Vishal Gunni and Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez.

A 2017 batch IPS officer, Bindu Madhav Garikipati worked as assistant SP at Greyhounds and Rampachodavaram in West Godavari district. He got promotion as additional SP and posted as joint director SEB in Guntur rural police district.

Later, the SEB officials met him and introduced themselves.