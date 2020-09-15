Guntur: BJP donates rice cookers to school for the blind

Guntur: Former BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Monday presented rice cookers and bedsheets to Shirdi Sai Deenajana Seva Samiti Andhula Pathasala at Brodipet here on Monday, as a part of BJP's Seva Sapatah from September 14 to 20 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.



Later, he distributed fruits to the blind children. He said that the Narendra Modi government has taken all the precautionary measures in the backdrop of outbreak of coronavirus. He further said that following call given by Narendra Modi, the BJP activists are conducting service activities across the State. He recalled welfare schemes being introduced by the Narendra Modi government.

Former minister Sanakkayala Aruna, BJP leader R Lakhsmipati, G Jagan, Velagaleti Gandhar, Jithendra Gupta were among those present.