Guntur: BJP finds fault with GMC over naming of street

Guntur : BJP leaders opposed the naming of AT Agraharam’s second lane as Fathima Nagar, hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

BJP Guntur district president Patibandla Rama Krishna felt that it is not correct to remove old names of the streets in Guntur city and naming after Muslim leaders. He asked why Guntur Municipal Corporation is doing this and warned that BJP would not tolerate this kind of politics and will teach a lesson to the ruling party in the days to come.

Later, BJP leaders led by Patibandla Rama Krishna submitted a memorandum to the GMC officials demanding removal of the name Fathima Nagar to AT Agraharam’s second lane.

Earlier, they staged a protest at the GMC office opposing changing the AT Agraharam second lane name.

In a statement, GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri made it clear that due to lack of awareness, the GMC Town Planning officials set up the Fatima Nagar name board at AT Agraharam second lane. She said she has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Minister for Municipal Administration Adimulapu Suresh condemned the change of AT Agraharam’s second lane name and informed that he spoke with the GMC Commissioner on the issue. In a statement on Friday, he said due to a lack of awareness, the official set up the Fatima Nagar board at AT Agraharam’s second lane and they removed it later. He said the GMC rectified the mistake.