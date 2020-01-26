Guntur: BJP-JSP proposed long march deferred

Guntur: The long march proposed by the BJP-Jana Sena combine on February 2 from core capital villages to Prakasam Barrage in support of farmers in the State capital is deferred.

The BJP-JSP coordination committee will meet soon to discuss on it. The meeting will chalk-out future plans to mount pressure on the YSRCP government not to shift the capital from Amaravati and decide fresh date to conduct long march.

At present there is no chance to shift the executive capital from Amaravati to Vizag because setting up of three capitals Bill in the State Legislative Council was referred to the select committee.

The sources in the BJP State party informed that it will take some more time to conduct coordination committee meeting of BJP-JSP.