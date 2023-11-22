  • Menu
Guntur: BJP seeks permission to set up statue of Patel

BJP Guntur district president Vanama Narendra Kumar along with the party leaders,’ met Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu here on Tuesday, seeking permission for setting up statues of late deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and late prime minister AB Vajpayee in Guntur.

After receiving a memorandum, the mayor assured that he will extend his cooperation to sanction permission and added that there is need to set up their statues in the city.

BJP leaders Vanama Narendra Kumar, Edara Srinivasa Reddy, Mantri Suguna, Kola Renuka, Kanna Ravi Devaraj and Kantheti Sambaiah were present.

