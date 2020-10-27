Guntur: Blower-based cremation process inaugurated

Guntur: Joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar appreciated the NGOs for conducting funeral to the unclaimed bodies.



He inaugurated blower-based cremation process at Amma Maha Prastanam at Sri Ram Nagar near Nallapadu in Guntur city on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, he appreciated the Amma Charitable Trust for coming forward to conduct funeral of the unclaimed bodies with the blower. He said as soon as they sought cooperation to set up crematorium, donors provided Rs 45 lakh and they had set up gas- based crematorium at Stambalagaruvu in Guntur city. He said, "If we take precautions, we may cremate those who died of Covid-19. Family members may conduct funeral to the bodies of those who died of Covid-19."

Amma Charitable trust founder Gnana Prasanna Giri said they will conduct funeral to the unclaimed bodies free of cost.

Later, Dinesh Kumar planted sapling in the crematorium.

Maha Prastanam Seva Samiti president Lakshmana Rao was among those president.