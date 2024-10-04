Guntur: Call to furnish details for skill census survey

Guntur: District collector S Nagalakshmi along with the Tenlai sub-collector Anjani Sinha on Thursday examined the skill census conducted in Gayatri Nagar Sachivalayam limits in Mangalagiri.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said skill census survey was started at Tulluru of Guntur district on a pilot basis. The enumerators will upload education qualifications and age details of the family members in the skill app. She said the government selected Tullur under the purview of AP CRDA and Mangalagiri Assembly constituency for conducting the skill census on pilot basis which began on September 30.

Based on the outcome of the pilot project, the government will conduct the skill census in the rest of the state. She further said that 1,040 enumerators were trained to conduct the census survey and they will go house to house and collect the details and upload the data in the app. She further said details loaded in the app should be certified by Aadhaar authentication. She said details of unemployed aged between 15 and 59 years, self-employed, and employees will be registered in the app and urged the unemployed people to keep their certificates.

Self-employed persons should keep their GST, PAN card, employees should keep their ESI, PF slips for registration. She urged the people to furnish necessary information to the enumerators and cooperate with them for conducting the survey.