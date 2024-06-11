  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Cancer survivors share their tales

Guntur: Cancer survivors share their tales
x
Highlights

In India, cancer incidence is growing and today, one in nine Indians are reportedly at risk of developing some form of cancer in their lifetime. Hence, it is important to diagnose early and treat.

Guntur: In India, cancer incidence is growing and today, one in nine Indians are reportedly at risk of developing some form of cancer in their lifetime. Hence, it is important to diagnose early and treat.

With June being observed as National Cancer Survivors Month, Aria Cancer Centre of Lalitha Hospitals held a patient-oriented programme on its premises on Monday. Dr Sravanthi, director of Aria Cancer Centre and chief medical oncologist, Lalitha Hospitals, Guntur organised a Yoga and meditation session followed by interactive programmes. Many cancer survivors and their caretakers participated.

The survivors shared their stories on how they overcame the disease enthusiastically. Dr Sravanthi, director of Aria Cancer Centre and chief medical oncologist, Lalitha Hospitals, Guntur organised a Yoga and meditation session followed by interactive programmes. Many cancer survivors and their caretakers participated. The survivors shared their stories on how they overcame the disease enthusiastically.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X