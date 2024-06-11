Guntur: Cancer survivors share their tales

Guntur: In India, cancer incidence is growing and today, one in nine Indians are reportedly at risk of developing some form of cancer in their lifetime. Hence, it is important to diagnose early and treat.

With June being observed as National Cancer Survivors Month, Aria Cancer Centre of Lalitha Hospitals held a patient-oriented programme on its premises on Monday. Dr Sravanthi, director of Aria Cancer Centre and chief medical oncologist, Lalitha Hospitals, Guntur organised a Yoga and meditation session followed by interactive programmes. Many cancer survivors and their caretakers participated.

