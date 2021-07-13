Guntur: Chalapati Institute student bags plum job in placement drive

Guntur: Mekapati Subhash, student of Chalapathi Institute of Technology here has been selected with an annual package of Rs 6.5 lakh in a campus recruitment conducted by PlanetSpark in virtual mode from July 1 to 5th, according to principal Dr V Ranga Rao.

He said in a statement here on Monday that out of 192 students participated in the recruitment drive 11 students were shortlisted and one student was selected after he came out successfully in aptitude test, personal interview and human resource round.

The principal said that different training programmes were conducted for the students going for the campus placements by the Training and Placement Cell of the College which has resulted in students getting more appointments.

Chairman of the Institute YV Anjaneyulu, Secretary Y Sujith Kumar, Vice-Principal Prof K Naga Sreenivasa Rao, Principal of the Polytechnic Prof L Uday Kiran, Training and Placement Director Dr Ch V S Ram Kishore and the heads of all Department Dr V Naga Gopi Raju, Dr P Bala Murali Krishna, Prof D Naga Ravi Kiran, Prof P Purna Chandra Rao, Prof A Shobanadri, Dr G Sreedevi Kumari and Training and Placements Coordinators congratulated the student for achievement.