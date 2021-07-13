Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Chalapati Institute student bags plum job in placement drive

Chalapati Institute student Mekapati Subhash bags plum job in placement drive
x

Chalapati Institute student Mekapati Subhash bags plum job in placement drive

Highlights

Mekapati Subhash, student of Chalapathi Institute of Technology here has been selected with an annual package of Rs 6.5 lakh in a campus recruitment conducted by PlanetSpark in virtual mode from July 1 to 5th, according to principal Dr V Ranga Rao

Guntur: Mekapati Subhash, student of Chalapathi Institute of Technology here has been selected with an annual package of Rs 6.5 lakh in a campus recruitment conducted by PlanetSpark in virtual mode from July 1 to 5th, according to principal Dr V Ranga Rao.

He said in a statement here on Monday that out of 192 students participated in the recruitment drive 11 students were shortlisted and one student was selected after he came out successfully in aptitude test, personal interview and human resource round.

The principal said that different training programmes were conducted for the students going for the campus placements by the Training and Placement Cell of the College which has resulted in students getting more appointments.

Chairman of the Institute YV Anjaneyulu, Secretary Y Sujith Kumar, Vice-Principal Prof K Naga Sreenivasa Rao, Principal of the Polytechnic Prof L Uday Kiran, Training and Placement Director Dr Ch V S Ram Kishore and the heads of all Department Dr V Naga Gopi Raju, Dr P Bala Murali Krishna, Prof D Naga Ravi Kiran, Prof P Purna Chandra Rao, Prof A Shobanadri, Dr G Sreedevi Kumari and Training and Placements Coordinators congratulated the student for achievement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X