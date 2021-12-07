Guntur: CIT conducts induction programme

Mothadaka (Guntur): Chalapathi Institute of Technology (CIT) conducted Induction Programme for the first year B Tech students Monday. Observing COVID-19 norms, the guests inaugurated the programme by lighting a lamp.

In his inaugural address, Chalapathi Group of Institutes secretary and correspondent Y Sujith Kumar stressed on the need of importance to develop proper technical and coding skills among students. He emphasised on the need for dedication, discipline and determination by the students to succeed in life.

Head of the Academic and Industry Council, Computer Society of India Chandra S Dasaka, who was the chief guest of the programme, urged the students to follow four stepping stones for success such as strong determination, hard work, focus and concentration and patience.

Chief Technology Officer of the EMRI and former vice-president of Tech Mahindra Viswanatham Kandukuru, who was guest of honour, dealt about the personality skills such as emotional, intellectual, physical, spiritual and discipline to be acquired and kept in practice for achieving success in life.

Principal Dr V Ranga Rao informed about the introduction of emerging courses and opportunities, various cells like research and development, entrepreneurship, incubation, skill development to train and motivate the students according to their interest.

Vice-Principal Prof K Naga Sreenivasa Rao, Polytechnic principal Prof L Uday Kiran, HoDs Dr V Naga Gopi Raju, Dr V V Subba Rao, Dr P Bala Murali Krishna, Dr D. Naga Ravi Kiran, Prof A Sobhanadri, Prof P Purnachandra Rao, Dr B Tulasi Rani, Dr Ch V Rama Kishore, D Ramu, staff, parents and students attended the programme.