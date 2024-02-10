Live
Just In
Guntur: CM to participate in ‘Volunteers ki Vandanam’
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the ‘Volunteers Ki Vandanam’ programme to be held at Phirangipuram of Guntur district on February 15.
District collector M Venugopal Reddy, joint collector G Rajakumari, Chief Minister tour programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram, SP Tushar Dudi, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MLA Mekathoti Sucharita reviewed the arrangements.
They gave suggestions on setting up a dais, helipad, gallery and parking place.
Guntur revenue divisional office P Srikar and R&B officials were present.
