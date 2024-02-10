  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: CM to participate in ‘Volunteers ki Vandanam’

Collector M Venugopal Reddy and other officials reviewing arrangements for CM’s programme at Phirangipuram on Friday
x

 Collector M Venugopal Reddy and other officials reviewing arrangements for CM’s programme at Phirangipuram on Friday

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the ‘Volunteers Ki Vandanam’ programme to be held at Phirangipuram of Guntur district on February 15.

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the ‘Volunteers Ki Vandanam’ programme to be held at Phirangipuram of Guntur district on February 15.

District collector M Venugopal Reddy, joint collector G Rajakumari, Chief Minister tour programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram, SP Tushar Dudi, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MLA Mekathoti Sucharita reviewed the arrangements.

They gave suggestions on setting up a dais, helipad, gallery and parking place.

Guntur revenue divisional office P Srikar and R&B officials were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X