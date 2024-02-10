Guntur: CM to participate in ‘Volunteers ki Vandanam’

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in the ‘Volunteers Ki Vandanam’ programme to be held at Phirangipuram of Guntur district on February 15.

District collector M Venugopal Reddy, joint collector G Rajakumari, Chief Minister tour programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram, SP Tushar Dudi, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, MLA Mekathoti Sucharita reviewed the arrangements.

They gave suggestions on setting up a dais, helipad, gallery and parking place.

Guntur revenue divisional office P Srikar and R&B officials were present.