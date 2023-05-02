Guntur: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paves way for golden future of working classes’ children says MLC Lella Appi Reddy

Guntur : MLC Lella Appi Reddy said the aim of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is to pave way for a golden future for the children belonging to the working class. He recalled the steps taken by the government to extend a helping hand to the children of the workers under various welfare schemes including Amma Vodi, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, fee reimbursement and the introduction of English medium in government schools.

He hoisted the flag on the occasion of May Day at Guntur Mirchi Yard on Monday and conveyed greetings to the workers.

Speaking on this occasion, Appi Reddy said the government improved the education standards in government schools and urged the workers to send them to the government schools. He said development is possible with education. Guntur Mirchi Yard chairman Maddireddy Sudhakar Reddy,

secretary I Venkateswara Rao, Guntur Mirchi workers union leaders Venkaiah and Srinivasa Reddy and others were present.