Guntur: As many as 842 Covid-19 cases were registered in Guntur city on Wednesday. Total number of Covid-19 cases in the district touched 6913. So far 2,875 patients discharged from the hospitals and 78 patients died. Cases are expected to increase in the days to come.

Cabs and autorickshaws carrying the passengers are not frequently sanitizing. Three YSRCP MLAs Kilari Roasaiah, Ambati Rambabu and Annabathuni Sivakumar, district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar and his family members were infected with Covid-19.

District administration has already declared four zones in Guntur city as containment zones and implementing containment strategy to check spread of Covid-19 and delivering the essential commodities at the doorsteps of residents and imposing penalty on those who move on the roads without masks.

The GMC is spraying the disinfectant chemical on the roads and opened control rooms at the containment zones. Joint collector AS Dinesh Kumar reviewed Covid-19 cases in the district with the officials. The police officials are strictly monitoring the movement of the people and vehicles in the containment zones.