Guntur: Collector orders for clearance of pending Spandana applications

Guntur: District Collector Vivek Yadav directed the revenue officials to solve all the pending applications of Spandana programme.

He along with Joint Collectors AS Dinesh Kumar and K Sridhar Reddy conducted a videoconference from the Collectorate on Spandana, village secretariats and development works with the revenue divisional officers and tahsildars on Friday. He instructed the officials to conduct inquiry at field level and solve the applications properly.

He directed them to depute revenue officials to the mandals where more applications are pending. The Collector instructed the officials to appoint a deputy collector cadre officer for tahsildar's office to examine how applications are being solved in the mandals.