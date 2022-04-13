Guntur: Collector Siva Sankar visits Kesanupalli limestone quarries

Guntur: Against the backdrop of a petition filed in the High Court, Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar visited limestone quarries at Kesanupalli village under Dachepalli mandal on Tuesday.

A resident of the village filed a petition in High Court, complaining that their houses were getting damaged and environment is getting polluted due to the blasts in limestone quarries.

Collector Siva Sankar inspected the quarries and made inquiries about it.

He urged the locals to bring to his notice, if illegal quarrying is conducted and blasting takes place during nights. He assured that he will take action.

A resident, Thota Nageswara Rao, alleged that illegal mining is going on in Kesanupalli village and requested the district administration to take steps to check illegal mining.

Later speaking to the media, Siva Sankar said that he visited the village to check whether mining is being done as per rules or not and said that he will submit a report to the High Court.

He was accompanied by Gurazala RDO Adaiah, Dachepalli tahsildar Kiran Kumar, Dachepalli mining assistant director Kishore.