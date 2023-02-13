  • Menu
Guntur: Complete road works by tomorrow

MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy requested the officials concerned to speed up road works at Kotappakonda and complete them by February 14

Guntur: MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy requested the officials concerned to speed up road works at Kotappakonda and complete them by February 14. On Sunday, he visited the ongoing road works at Kotappakonda on the occasion of Kotappakonda Tiranalu, which fall on February 18.

He told the officials to hold a review meeting on February 16. Stating that approach roads will be laid at Yalamanda bridge, he stressed on the need to solve traffic problems.

The officials were further told to set up bathing ghats and to ensure hassle-free darshan to the devotees. He visited several roads under construction and gave suggestions to the officials.

