Guntur: Cops told to ensure safety at cracker shops

Guntur: Guntur SP K Arif Hafeez on Sunday inspected cracker stalls set up here in the backdrop of two persons burnt alive in a fire accident in crackers stall in Vijayawada. He along with the police officials inspected crackers stalls set up at Don Bosco School at Pattabhipuram and inspected the stalls and inquired whether they have taken all the permissions to set up the stalls.

The SP visited shops set up on the premises of AC College here and directed them to maintain social distance at the shops and stressed on the need to wear face masks. He instructed the police officials to be alert and take steps to avoid untoward incidents at cracker shops. He said manufacturing and keeping stocks of crackers without license is a crime. He conveyed Diwali greetings to the people and police personnel.

SP Arif Hafeez instructed the police officials to check whether the cracker stalls have permissions to set up the shops and selling crackers as per norms framed by the government. He urged the people to inform 100 or fire station 101 immediately if any untoward incident takes place.

The SP was accompanied by Pattabhipuram Circle Inspector Rajasekhar Reddy, special branch Circle Inspector Narasimha Rao and others.