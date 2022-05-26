Guntur: Corporate schools set admission target for teachers

Guntur (Guntur District): Corporate schools will start online classes to students from June 1st week in the State and sending messages to the parents. Some schools decided to start online classes from June 6.

They will conduct one-month online classes to the students in the backdrop of reopening of schools on July 4. During this one month, they will teach mathematics, science, social and english subjects through online.

After July 4, regular classes will be conducted. The corporate schools' managements are fixing targets to the teachers to get admissions. Based on the admissions, they decided to give increments to the teachers. Every teacher has to get at least five admissions to continue in the job. If they admit more students, they will get a better increment. Some schools are engaging PROs to get admissions.

The corporate school managements are making arrangements to sell study material to the students studying from LKG to 10th classes. The cost of study material is Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 for each student. As soon as online classes will start, they will force the parents to purchase study material to follow lessons through online.

A teacher working in a corporate school in Guntur city on the condition of anonymity said, "Management is forcing the teachers to get admissions. I have to admit at least five students. The schools have already started admissions. I am motivating the parents to admit their children in the school. Management is forcing me to admit my children in the school."