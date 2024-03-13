  • Menu
Guntur: Corruption charge against minister

Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini
Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajini(File Photo)

Guntur: YSRCP Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency in-charge Mallela Rajesh Naidu alleged that he has given Rs 6.5 crore to Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini for appointing him as constituency in-charge.

Addressing media in Chilakaluripet on Tuesday, he said when he complained to adviser to the government Sajja Rama Krishna Reddy, Vidadala Rajini returned Rs 3 crore to him. He said the latter did not pay the remaining amount.

He said Sajjala suggested to compromise with her. He alleged that Minister Vidadala Rajini cheated him and demanded the YSRCP high command to field local leaders from Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency in coming polls instead of sending another leader from Guntur.

