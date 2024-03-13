Live
- Tirupati: SVEEP activities to be intensified for voter awareness
- Retail inflation inches up to 5.09% in Feb
- Previous exports growth level this yr too: Goyal
- All is not well in YSRCP on Razole front
- Every rupee looted by YSRCP govt will be collected, says Ramesh
- Guj: Boat with Pak crew carrying drugs arrested
- Guntur: Corruption charge against minister
- Cong’s 2nd list for LS polls: Kamal Nath’s son to fight from Chhindwara
- ‘Think before you apply”: Mamata’s Citizenship Law alarm
- Technova-2024 at Sri Vishnu Engg College concludes
Just In
Guntur: Corruption charge against minister
Highlights
YSRCP Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency in-charge Mallela Rajesh Naidu alleged that he has given Rs 6.5 crore to Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini for appointing him as constituency in-charge.
Guntur: YSRCP Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency in-charge Mallela Rajesh Naidu alleged that he has given Rs 6.5 crore to Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini for appointing him as constituency in-charge.
Addressing media in Chilakaluripet on Tuesday, he said when he complained to adviser to the government Sajja Rama Krishna Reddy, Vidadala Rajini returned Rs 3 crore to him. He said the latter did not pay the remaining amount.
He said Sajjala suggested to compromise with her. He alleged that Minister Vidadala Rajini cheated him and demanded the YSRCP high command to field local leaders from Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency in coming polls instead of sending another leader from Guntur.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT