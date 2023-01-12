Guntur: Court directs police to book case against Ambati Rambabu

Guntur: Guntur district court on Wednesday directed the police officials to book a case against Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu and investigate it.

Based on a private case filed by the JSP district president Gade Venkateswara Rao, the court issued orders to this effect.

Venkateswara Rao alleged that the YSRCP activists led by Ambati Rambabu were selling Sankranti Lucky Draw tickets each at a price of Rs 100 in Sattenapalli and Guntur city. They printed over three lakh tickets and were selling them through the party activists and ward secretariat volunteers. He complained that the ward volunteers were forcing the YSR Pension Kanuka beneficiaries to purchase the tickets. They were deducting money for two or three tickets and paying the remaining amount to the pension beneficiaries. But the sale of lucky draw tickets was banned, he pointed out.

"I have lodged a complaint at Sattenapalli police station against Minister Ambati Rambabu for selling the tickets. The police officials did not respond. Subsequently, I have filed a private case in the district court and submitted the evidence relating to the case. Based on the evidence, the court directed Sattenapalli police station officials to register a case against Ambati Rambabu and investigate the case," the JSP leader said.

The JSP activists alleged that YSRCP leaders planned to collect over Rs 3 crore from the people for Sankranti through the sale of tickets. Police officials said that they were yet to receive the court order copy.