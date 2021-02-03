Guntur: CPI blames YSRCP government for raw deal in Union budget

Guntur: CPI State assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao said that the YSRCP government failed to mount pressure on the Centre for allocating funds to take up development works in the State.

He said that the YSRCP MPs were not able to question the Centre for funds. Addressing media at Mallaiahlingam Bhavan here on Tuesday, he said that the BJP government at Centre cheated the 5-crore people of Andhra Pradesh by not allocating funds for Polavaram Project and other development works.

The CPI leader opposed imposing agriculture cess on petrol and diesel. He stressed on need to take up an agitation irrespective of political affiliations to mount pressure on the Centre for allocating funds to Andhra Pradesh. Referring to gram panchayat elections, he criticised that the State government is encouraging attacks on TDP leaders and condemned arrest of TDP State president K Atchannaidu.

CPI district secretary K Ajay Babu, Guntur city secretary Kota Malyadri were among those participated.