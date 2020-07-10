Guntur: Creation of Bhavapuri district soon: Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi

Guntur: Deputy Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly Kona Raghupathi has said that Bhavapuri district will be created very soon.

He garlanded the portrait of his father Kona Prabhakara Rao and paid tributes to him on the occasion of his birth anniversary celebrations held in Bapatla on Friday.

He recalled that earlier his father Kona Prabhakara Rao had distributed house sites to the poor. He recalled services rendered by his father as a minister for the development of the state. He said he will distribute house sites to 15,000 homeless poor soon.

He remembered that his father took initiative to take irrigation water to tail-end lands in the constituency and solved drinking water problem. He said the latter was instrumental in setting up Bapatla Education Society. He said he was following footsteps of his father Kona Prabhakara Rao and developing the constituency. He said the government will set up Medical College and Nursing College very soon.