Guntur: Daily wage workers worst hit by lockdown

Guntur: Cooks, servers, cleaners and daily wage workers working in lodges, hotels and canteens are virtually living on footpaths in the city due to closure of the outlets caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.



Over 300 hundred workers including cooks, servers, cleaners and daily wage workers are living on the footpath near Guntur railway station due to closure of lodges. They used to pay Rs 20 to Rs 25 for providing bed in the lodge.

During the day time, they go to hotels for work and earn Rs 400 to Rs 500 per day. Due to closure of hotels, food courts and Guntur Mirchi Yard they have no work and no income.

K Kamaraj, who is working as cook in a hotel, said, "Following orders of the district administration, the lodge in which they kept their bags, were closed. The lodge owners are not giving at least their bags which contain their clothes. Due to sudden closure of hotels, they have no earnings forcing them to stay on footpaths. The NGOs are distributing food to us."

However, the police officials are harassing them for staying on footpaths. The shelter homes set up by the officials for homeless are full and there is hardly any room for them. It is the responsibility of district administration to provide accommodation and extend helping hand to them.

K Srinivas, a daily wage worker demanded the district administration to distribute face masks and sanitisers immediately to check the spread of coronavirus.

Due to closure of hotels and markets, they have no work, he said. "We are facing severe financial problem. Hotel owners are not coming forward to extend their helping hand," he said and requested the district administration to shift them to shelter homes and help them immediately.