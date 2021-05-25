Guntur: Deputy IG orders probe into Agriculture official's suicide

Guntur: Nagarampalem Police Circle Inspector Mallikarjuna Rao and woman constable Mani have been placed under VR (Vacancy Reserve) by the Guntur range Deputy Inspector General of Police CM Trivikrama Varma following suicide of Agriculture department employee Uma Devi.

He issued orders to this effect on Monday. He ordered an inquiry by an additional SP D Gangadharam into the circumstances that forced woman employee Uma Devi to commit suicide in the office and submit a report. Meanwhile, Ratna Swamy was given in-charge as Nagarampalem police station. It may be mentioned here that the police booked a case against circle Inspector Mallikarjuna Rao and woman constable Mani following complaint lodged by the family members of Uma Devi. Uma Devi's family members alleged that unable to bear harassment of police officials Uma Devi attempted suicide in the Agriculture Office at Nagarampalem in Guntur city and died while undergoing treatment at GGH three days ago.

Based on the complaint of the victim, the police booked a case against the police duo. Her daughter-in-law Anjani Kumari and her father Srinivasa Rao mounted pressure on Uma Devi to distribute assets due to death of Uma Devi's son Baji Kiran recently. Uma Devi assured that she would distribute assets very soon. Following this, Anjani Kumari lodged harassment complaint against Uma Devi with Nagarampalem police.