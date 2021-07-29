Guntur: Disha Centre providing all help to women in distress opens

Guntur: Minister for Women Welfare Taneti Vanita said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing the Disha Act to provide protection to women. She along with Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita on Thursday inaugurated Disha One Stop Centre at Mahila Pranganam in Guntur city.

The officials explained about the central administration, short stay, medical examination rooms and told about services to be rendered to the victims.

The Minister said that officials at One Stop Centre will provide necessary assistance, security to rape victims, women facing domestic violence, mental stress and give counseling to them. She recalled that the government has already set up fast track courts and Disha police stations to do justice to the women facing mental torture and rape victims.

The government made amendment to the Disha Act to speed up hearing of the case. She said Disha Stop Centres were set up in coordination with Disha police stations. She said that if victims recovered in the One Stop Centres are not willing to go to their houses, they may stay in the hostels run by the Women and Child Welfare department.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said that Disha One Stop Centres are useful to give counselling and to do justice to women and added that the centres will be connected to the GGHs in all districts.

Later, principal secretary Women and Child Welfare department AR Anuradha, district Collector Vivek Yadav, Women and Child Welfare department director Krithika Shukla, MLC K S Lakshmana Rao, MLAs Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, Joint Collector P Prasanti, project director Women and Child Welfare department Manoranjani,GGH Superintendent Dr Prabhavati were among those present.