Guntur: Distribute TIDCO houses by Oct 2, officials told

Guntur: District Collector M Venugopal Reddy directed the officials concerned to provide infrastructure facilities at Jagananna Nagar (TIDCO houses) at the earliest and distribute them to the beneficiaries by October 2.

Along with MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, MLC Murugudu Hanumantha Rao and Tadepalli -Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sarada Devi, the Collector visited TIDCO houses constructed in Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation and inspected the facilities on Wednesday and reviewed the progress of the infrastructure works at TIDCO houses in Mangalagiri Town.

Speaking on this occasion, Collector Venugopal Reddy instructed the officials to construct drains, roads, provide drinking water facility and electricity to the houses.

He stressed on coordination among the officials to provide drinking water facility and to improve infrastructure. The officials were directed to speed up registration process of the houses and bankers were instructed to sanction loans to the beneficiaries.

Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner Sarada Devi requested Collector M Venugopal Reddy to allot two acres of land in the corporation limits to set up dumping yard.

Venugopal Reddy said that they are conducting the feasibility study to set up handloom cluster in Mangalagiri town.

Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Additional Commissioner Hemamalini was among those present.