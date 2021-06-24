Guntur: Don't insist on TC, says Director School Education

Guntur: Director of School Education Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu directed the Regional Joint Directors and DEOs in the state not to insist the students on the submission of Transfer Certificates at the time of admission into schools.

He said, a child could be admitted into a school without submitting the TC. He issued orders to this effect on Wednesday. He said, in view of the Covid-19,a time limit of 30 days is permitted to obtain the record / TC.

He warned that if any delay occurred, disciplinary action will be taken against the concerned school headmaster as per the section 5(3) of RTE Act, 2009. He informed that if the students belong to migrant families, no TC shall be insisted for giving admission in any educational institution from Class I to X in the state. He directed the officials to implement the orders strictly.