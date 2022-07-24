Guntur: DWCRA animator attacks bank staff for rejecting cheque

Guntur: Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) animator and her relatives allegedly attacked the Union Bank of India (UBI) Amaravati branch assistant manager Prabhudas and two employees for rejecting their cheque which was missing stamp on it on Saturday.

The bank employees lodged a complaint with the police demanding action against the DWCRA animator. According to the police, Narukullapadu DWACRA animator Amruthaveni went to UBI Amravati branch and gave a cheque to the bank assistant manager Prabhudas for withdrawing the money. Bank official rejected the cheque as there was no stamp on the it, after which animator attacked the assistant manager and two other employees. All the three bank employees were injured in the attack.

Holding placards, the bank staff protested in front of the bank demanding the action against Dwacra animator Amruthaveni and her relatives who attacked three employees. They raised slogans against the animator.

Police registered the case and started an investigation. Lead bank manager and UBI assistant general manager E Rambabu said he visited the branch and enquired about the incident. He said the bank employees sustained minor injuries in the attack. He requested the police to take stringent action against the accused.